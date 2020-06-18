fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / PG&E fined $4 million in deaths of 84 people in 2018 fire

PG&E fined $4 million in deaths of 84 people in 2018 fire

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL LIEDTKE June 18, 2020 0

Pacific Gas & Electric on Thursday was fined $4 million for the deaths of 84 people killed in a nightmarish Northern California wildfire ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid. The sentencing comes as the nation's largest utility prepares to end a 17-month bankruptcy proceeding triggered by the catastrophe. The maximum penalty assessed by Butte County Superior ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo