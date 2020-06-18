fbpx
Weapon conviction vacated

Vehicle stop by police was improper

By: Bennett Loudon June 18, 2020 0

A state appellate court has overturned a weapon in Syracuse conviction because of an improper search by police. In November 2017, defendant Jerrell Allen, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, second-degree reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by acting state ...

