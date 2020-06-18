fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Workplace Issues: Why having a therapist at the mediation table matters

Workplace Issues: Why having a therapist at the mediation table matters

By: Lindy Korn and Shadia Duske June 18, 2020 0

Mediation is a protected process which occurs in both state and federal courts, and elsewhere. The timing of a mediation may be early on, after a few depositions have been taken, or before trial. Whenever it happens, I believe the client’s therapist should be at the mediation table because it enhances the chances for an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo