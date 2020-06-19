fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / America marks Juneteenth as protests bring new attention

America marks Juneteenth as protests bring new attention

By: The Associated Press June 19, 2020 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A traditional day of celebration turned into one of protest Friday, as Americans marked Juneteenth, a holiday that long commemorated the emancipation of enslaved African Americans but that burst into the national conversation this year after widespread demonstrations against police brutality and racism. In addition to the traditional cookouts and readings of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo