Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 6-8, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 6-8, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 6, 2020 29 NOT PROVIDED HAHN, NATHAN Property Address: 143 HEBERTON ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION Amount: $16,926.78 14450 BODDY, JEROLD & DIMURO, ROSEMARIE Property Address: 6 TALL TREE LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: BANK OF AMERICA NA Amount: $186,500.00 GALLEY, AMANDA L & GALLEY, WILLIAM M Property Address: 99 COUNTRY DOWNS CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY ...

