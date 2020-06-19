fbpx
Home / News / Navy upholds firing of carrier captain in virus outbreak

Navy upholds firing of carrier captain in virus outbreak

By: The Associated Press June 19, 2020 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stunning reversal, the Navy has upheld the firing of the aircraft carrier captain who urged faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak, according to a U.S. official familiar with the report. The official said the Navy also extended the blame for the ship's pandemic crisis, delaying the promotion ...

