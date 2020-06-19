fbpx
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judge’s sibling represented: Opinion 20-52

June 19, 2020

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judge’s sibling represented Uncontested estate matter – Judge is beneficiary of will Opinion 20-52 Background: The inquiring judge asks about his ethical obligations in matters involving a lawyer his sibling hired to represent him as executor of a deceased relative’s estate. The judge is a beneficiary under the will and he ...

