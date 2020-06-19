fbpx
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Thank you cards: Opinion 20-39

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Thank you cards Jury duty – Use of courthouse image Opinion 20-39 Background: The inquiring judge asks whether he may create generic thank you cards for his chambers, featuring stock image of the exterior of the courthouse and bearing a message saying “Thank You” followed by his judicial title and name. ...

