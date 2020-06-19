fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Restitution: United States v. Parnell

Second Circuit – Restitution: United States v. Parnell

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Restitution Statute of limitations – Losses from same scheme to defraud – Mandatory Victims Restitution Act United States v. Parnell 19-649-cr Judges Hall, Lohier, and Park Background: The defendant appealed from an order that directed her to pay restitution. She pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud for submitting false expense-reimbursement ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo