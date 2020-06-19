fbpx
Trump says he will renew effort to end DACA protections

Trump says he will renew effort to end DACA protections

June 19, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday he will renew his effort to end legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children. Trump denounced a Supreme Court ruling that the administration improperly ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2017. Splitting with Trump and judicial conservatives, ...

