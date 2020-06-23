fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge must revisit motion to withdraw plea

Judge must revisit motion to withdraw plea

Case sent back to lower court in 3-2 decision

By: Bennett Loudon June 23, 2020 0

In a split decision, a state appeals court has sent a strangulation case back to the lower court to resolve a defendant’s request to withdraw his guilty plea. In April 2017, defendant Gregory Ramos, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree strangulation. He was sentenced in Erie County to 20 years to life in prison by state Supreme ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo