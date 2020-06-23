fbpx
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2020 0

NOT PROVIDED DEL RIO HOLDINGS LLC to CDR VENTURES LLC Property Address: 79-81 HAZELWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12350 Page: 0146 Tax Account: 107.53-2-48 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 KELLER, KEVIN to POWELL, DANIEL Property Address: 29 SUGAR TREE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12350 Page: 0332 Tax Account: 054.18-4-22 Full Sale Price: $125,000.00 14450 ILLINGWORTH, JODY LYNN to ILLINGWORTH, JODY LYNN et ano Property Address: 54 GRAND VIEW ...

