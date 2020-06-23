fbpx
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 13, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT HOLLEY, NITERIA Favor: CACH LLC WILLIAMS, RYAN Favor: ROLAND ORTHODONTICS PLLC JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT HARTMAN, BONNIE Favor: THOMAS E BURGER FUNERAL HOME RUSSELL, MATTHEW et ano Favor: BRADFORD MANOR LLC JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT MARCANO, ADAM Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE OBAIDI, MUSTAFA J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT A/K/A ...

