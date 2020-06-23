fbpx
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2020 0

NOT PROVIDED 1020 JOHN STREET LLC Property Address: 45 HENDRIX ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $3,716,306.28 NORTH WATER STREET REALTY I LLC & NORTH WATER STREET REALTY I LLC Property Address: 180 NORTH WATER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $1,832,068.08 YERDA ENTERPRISES, INC & YERDA ENTERPRISES, INC Property Address: 149 WEYL STREET, ROCHESTER ...

