fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Immigration: Mendez v. Barr

Second Circuit – Immigration: Mendez v. Barr

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration Order of removal – Crime of moral turpitude – Misprision of felony Mendez v. Barr 18-801 Judges Parker, Chin, and Sullivan Background: The petitioner is a lawful permanent resident who was denied reentry to the country upon his return from a trip abroad. The Department of Homeland Security charged him as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo