Second Circuit – Sentencing guidelines: United States v. Oneal

Second Circuit – Sentencing guidelines: United States v. Oneal

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing guidelines Dangerous weapon – Physically restrained United States v. Oneal 18-1710 Judges Katzmann, Kearse, and Bianco Background: The defendant was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery. He argues that the application of a ...

