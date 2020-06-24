fbpx
Judge stays migrant teen’s expulsion under US virus policy

By: The Associated Press NOMAAN MERCHANT June 24, 2020 0

HOUSTON — A federal judge on Wednesday extended an order preventing the Trump administration from deporting a 16-year-old boy from Honduras under its emergency border declaration citing the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Carl Nicholas in Washington did not rule immediately on the first challenge to a policy that has resulted in the rapid expulsions of hundreds ...

