fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 11, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 11, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 11, 2020 45 14420 MERRIMACK VALLEY HOLDINGS LLC to CURCIO, LUIGI S et ano Property Address: 161 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12350 Page: 0399 Tax Account: 068.43-3-4 Full Sale Price: $45,000.00 14450 MASTERSON, DAVID et al to DLM HUBER LLC et ano Property Address: 2481 HUBER ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12350 Page: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo