Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 11, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 11, 2020 81 NOT PROVIDED 150 STATE STREET REALTY LLC Property Address: 150 STATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $1,516,908.85 ARANGO, ANTHONY Property Address: 1805 TEBOR ROAD, WEBSTER NY Lender: VIGNARE, DONNA M Amount: $88,077.58 BROWN, BRIAN & BROWN, RASHEDA R Property Address: 477 HARWICK ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: MIDFIRST BANK Amount: $12,013.94 FULLAM, KATHLEEN ...

