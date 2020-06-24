fbpx
Police in misconduct cases stay on force through arbitration

Police in misconduct cases stay on force through arbitration

By: Ben Jacobs June 24, 2020 0

SEATTLE — An Oregon police officer lost his job and then returned to work after fatally shooting an unarmed Black man in the back. A Florida sergeant was let go six times for using excessive force and stealing from suspects, while a Texas lieutenant was terminated five times after being accused of striking two women, ...

