Second Circuit – Order of removal: Kondjoua v. Barr

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Order of removal Crime of violence – Categorical analysis Kondjoua v. Barr 16-296 Judges Hall, Livingston, and Restani Background: The petitioner is a native and citizen of Cameroon who sought review of an order of removal on the basis that his conviction for third-degree sexual assault is an aggravated felony crime of ...

