fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Presidential primary: Yang, et al. v. Kosinski, et al.

Second Circuit – Presidential primary: Yang, et al. v. Kosinski, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Presidential primary Preliminary injunction – COVID-19 Yang, et al. v. Kosinski, et al. 20-1494-cv Judges Kearse, Jacobs, and Cabranes Background: The defendants appealed from an order of preliminary injunction in favor of the Democratic presidential candidate and candidates for delegate seats who, if elected ,would be pledged to the candidate and Bernie ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo