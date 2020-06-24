fbpx
Home / News / Split court upholds conviction

Split court upholds conviction

Dissent: ‘Ruling was simply wrong’

By: Bennett Loudon June 24, 2020 0

In a split decision, a state appellate court has upheld an attempted murder conviction, rejecting a claim that the prosecution improperly excused a Black prospective juror. Defendant Nyjee Boyd, 26, was convicted on July 7, 2015, of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of ...

