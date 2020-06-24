fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Government State / State proposes changes to program for those with developmental disabilities

State proposes changes to program for those with developmental disabilities

By: Richard Moss Dick Moss June 24, 2020 0

The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) is proposing amendments to the Home and Community Based Services Waiver that could affect reimbursements, among other things. The HCBS Waiver is a program operated by OPWDD and administered by the state Department of Health. The program allows people with developmental disabilities to live in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo