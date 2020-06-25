fbpx
Bar Association swears in officers

President’s awards presented

By: Bennett Loudon June 25, 2020 0

The Monroe County Bar Association held a virtual swearing-in ceremony Tuesday for incoming officers and board members and announced two significant awards. Outgoing Monroe County Bar Association President Carolyn Nussbaum presented the President’s Award to Judge Richard Dollinger and the President’s Award for Professionalism to Cassandra C. Rich, special counsel in the Rochester office of Barclay ...

