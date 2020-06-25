DA tosses cases involving officers in hate-filled video rant

fbpx
By: The Associated Press June 25, 2020 0

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina prosecutors have dismissed cases involving three officers who were fired after a video recording captured one of them saying a civil war was necessary to wipe Black people off the map and that he was ready. New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David said in a statement Thursday that his ...

