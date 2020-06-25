fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – ERISA: Sullivan-Mestecky v. Verizon

Second Circuit – ERISA: Sullivan-Mestecky v. Verizon

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ERISA Fidcuiary breach – Equitable estoppel – Incorrect coverage amount Sullivan-Mestecky v. Verizon 18-1591 Judges Walker, Cabranes, and Hall Background: The plaintiff commenced an action individually and as the beneficiary of a life insurance policy under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act after the defendant denied life insurance benefits. The disputed non-payment ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo