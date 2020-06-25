fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Qualified immunity: Chamberlain v. City of White Plains

Second Circuit – Qualified immunity: Chamberlain v. City of White Plains

By: Daily Record Staff June 25, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Qualified immunity Unlawful entry – Excessive force – Supervisory liability Chamberlain v. City of White Plains 16-3935 Judges Sack and Hall Background: The estate of Kenneth Chamberlain commenced an action against the officers of the defendant police department and the city asserting unlawful entry and excessive force resulting in the decedent’s death. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo