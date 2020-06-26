fbpx
Compassionate release denied to federal inmate

Albert Ranieri serving time for $1.8 million heist

By: Bennett Loudon June 26, 2020 0

A man involved in a $1.8 million armored truck heist in 1990 has had his request for compassionate release from prison denied by a federal judge. Albert M. Ranieri was the driver of the AMSA truck robbed in Henrietta. In December 2002, Ranieri pleaded guilty to racketeering charges. He admitted to participating in the AMSA robbery, money ...

