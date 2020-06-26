fbpx
Court of Appeals – Suppression: People v. Page

By: Daily Record Staff June 26, 2020 0

New York State Court of Appeals Suppression Citizen’s arrest – Federal interdiction agent – Peace officer People v. Page No. 47 Judge Feinman Background: A federal marine interdiction agent with the United States Customs and Border Protection stopped a driver of a vehicle in which the defendant was a passenger for driving dangerously on a public highway. The agent waited in ...

