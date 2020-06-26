fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / It’s time to fulfill our nation’s long overdue promise

It’s time to fulfill our nation’s long overdue promise

By: Special to The Daily Record Kevin Ryan June 26, 2020 0

Think back to January of this year. That was before we knew about COVID-19. It was before we had heard of George Floyd. It was before a plummeting economy, before ever-rising unemployment figures, before a new-found fear of the future. We lived then in a different time. It seems so long ago. But many of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo