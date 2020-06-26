fbpx
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 15, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 26, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 15, 2020 155 NOT PROVIDED 1555 JEFFERSON ROAD LLC Property Address: 1555 JEFFERSON ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $3,000,000.00 CASTRO OJEDA, JESUS E & HERNANDEZ-SERRANO, JOSELIS R Property Address: 2 WEST FOREST DRIVE, CHILI NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $196,278.00 CRAIG, GREGORY P Property Address: 345 BOUGHTON HILL ROAD, ...

