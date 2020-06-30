fbpx
Home / News / Carla M. Palumbo receives The Charles F. Crimi Memorial Award

Carla M. Palumbo receives The Charles F. Crimi Memorial Award

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2020 0

Carla M. Palumbo, president and CEO of the Legal Aid Society of Rochester, is the recipient of the Monroe County Bar Association’s Charles F. Crimi Memorial Award for 2020. Palumbo has been with the Legal Aid Society since 1984, when she started as a staff attorney. She steadily worked her way up through the ranks, taking ...

