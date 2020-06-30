fbpx
Hon. J. Scott Odorisi receives Outstanding Jurist Award

Hon. J. Scott Odorisi receives Outstanding Jurist Award

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2020 0

State Supreme Court Justice J. Scott Odorisi is the recipient of the Monroe County Bar Association’s Outstanding Jurist Award for 2020. The award “recognizes a local jurist who has contributed extraordinarily to the mission of the Monroe County Bar Association.” Odorisi was elected to the bench in the Seventh Judicial District in 2013, and is serving a ...

