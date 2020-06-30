fbpx
Monroe County ADA resigns after Floyd post

Monroe County ADA resigns after Floyd post

By: Velvet Spicer June 30, 2020 0

Assistant District Attorney Dan Strollo resigned from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office this week following a social media post referencing the killing of George Floyd. Strollo’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have been deactivated since the post was shared on Facebook June 26. Members of Free the People ROC had shared the post, asking that others ...

