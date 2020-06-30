fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 16, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 16, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 16, 2020 65 14428 FIGENSCHER, MARY ANN to FIGENSCHER, WILLIAM et ano Property Address: 132 ATTRIDGE ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12352 Page: 0334 Tax Account: 144.08-1-20 Full Sale Price: $101,200.00 14445 JONES, CAITLIN A et ano to OLEARY, SEAN P Property Address: 80 WATERWORKS DRIVE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12352 Page: 0184 Tax Account: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo