fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 15- 192020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 15- 192020

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 15, 2020 LIEN RELEASE MONTAGLIANO, FIRPO Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISION OF SOCIAL SERVICES 72 LAURELWOOD DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 MECHANICS LIEN 525 LEE ROAD LLC Favor: A&S BUILDING SYSTEMS Amount: $51,408.96 525 LEE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Liens Filed Recorded May 19, 2020 LIEN RELEASE KATHERINES ON MONROE LLC Favor: USA/IRS 3001 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14618 KNC ELEGANCE LLC Favor: USA/IRS 270 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo