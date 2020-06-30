fbpx
Steven V. Modica receives Adolph J. Rodenbeck Award

Steven V. Modica receives Adolph J. Rodenbeck Award

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2020 0

Steven V. Modica, principal attorney with the Modica Law Firm, is the recipient of the Monroe County Bar Association’s Adolph J. Rodenbeck Award for 2020. The award “recognizes a legal professional who lives and works by the Hon. Adolph J. Rodenbeck’s exemplary example of professionalism and community service.” The award has been given each year since 1977 ...

