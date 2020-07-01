fbpx
Fourth Department – Summation: People v. Carlson

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Summation Improper commentary – Fair trial People v. Carlson KA 18-01286 Appealed from Cattaraugus County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of first- and second-degree rape, and first-degree criminal sexual act. The defendant argued, inter alia, that he was deprived a fair trial due to instances of prosecutorial misconduct ...

