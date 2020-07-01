fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Forum non conveniens Coia v. Saavedra

Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Forum non conveniens Coia v. Saavedra

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Forum non conveniens Coia v. Saavedra CAF 19-00845 Appealed from Family Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioner father appealed from an order that dismissed his petitions seeking a modification of a prior order of custody on the ground that New York is an inconvenient forum under Section 760f of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo