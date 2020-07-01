fbpx
Hair weaves from Chinese prison camps seized

By: The Associated Press MARTHA MENDOZA July 1, 2020 0

Federal authorities in New York on Wednesday seized a shipment of weaves and other beauty accessories suspected to be made out of human hair taken from people locked inside a Chinese internment camp. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials told The Associated Press that 13 tons of hair products worth an estimated $800,000 were in the ...

