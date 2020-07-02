Brandie Mask | Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Brandie Mask has joined Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP as a counsel in the firm’s business & finance department. Her practice is focused in the areas of mergers & acquisitions, private equity and general corporate law & governance. She also has experience with capital markets, restructurings and public offerings. Mask received her J.D. from Yale Law School and her B.A from the University of Alabama.

Prior to joining Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP, Mask was an associate at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, in their respective Houston offices.