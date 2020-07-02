fbpx
David Gantt leaves legacy of serving the underserved

By: Velvet Spicer July 2, 2020 0

Longtime state Assemblyman and civil rights advocate David Gantt died Wednesday. He was 78. Mr. Gantt was born in 1941, in Opp, Ala. He was the oldest of five brothers, growing up in a single-parent household with humble beginnings. His family moved to Rochester when he was 10. Mr. Gantt attended East High School but graduated from ...

