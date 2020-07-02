fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

By: The Associated Press July 2, 2020 0

(AP)  British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for financier Jeffrey Epstein. An indictment made public Thursday said Maxwell, who lived for years with Epstein and was his frequent travel companion on trips around the world, facilitated Epstein's crimes by "helping Epstein to recruit, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo