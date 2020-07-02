John Horn | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

John Horn, a litigation partner and partner in charge of Harter Secrest & Emery’s Buffalo office, was elected to serve on the Minority Bar Foundation of Western New York board of directors.

The Minority Bar Foundation of Western New York was formed in 2004 to advance education and scholarship in the ﬁeld of law. The Foundation works to ensure continued minority representation in the profession and empower these future leaders to help shape the justice system in Western New York and throughout New York State.

Horn, who will serve a three-year term as a director, has litigated complex business, construction, Native American law and environmental disputes in state, federal, appellate and tribal courts, as well as in mediation and arbitration.