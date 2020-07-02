fbpx
Home / News / Justices keep hold on secret Russia investigation material

Justices keep hold on secret Russia investigation material

By: The Associated Press July 2, 2020 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is denying Congress access to secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation through the November election. The justices agreed on Thursday to hear the Trump administration's appeal of a lower court order for the material to be turned over to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. ...

