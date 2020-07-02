fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Robert E. Lee statue becomes epicenter of protest movement

Robert E. Lee statue becomes epicenter of protest movement

By: The Associated Press July 2, 2020 0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Just a little over a month ago, the area around Richmond's iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was as quiet and sedate as the statue itself. But since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the area has been transformed into a bustling hub of activity for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo