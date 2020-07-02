fbpx
U.S. unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

By: The Associated Press July 2, 2020 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. unemployment fell to 11.1% in June as the economy added a solid 4.8 million jobs, the government reported Thursday. But the job-market recovery may already be faltering because of a new round of closings and layoffs triggered by a resurgence of the coronavirus. While the jobless rate was down from 13.3% in ...

