City creating database of police disciplinary records

By: Daily Record Staff July 7, 2020 0

Rochester city officials have announced that the police, law and communications departments are working to create an online database of police department disciplinary records in response to the repeal of Section 50a of New York State Civil Service Law. Under the recent legislation, such records are accessible by filing a Freedom of Information (FOIL) request. The ...

