fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Hubbard v. Robinson, et al.

Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Hubbard v. Robinson, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff July 7, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident Emergency vehicle – Police conduct Hubbard v. Robinson, et al. CA 19-00249 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to recover damages for injuries that she sustained when her parked vehicle, from which she was removing her great grandson, was struck by a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo